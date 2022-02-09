

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $613.3 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $424.0 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $595.7 million or $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $1.15 billion from $1.10 billion last year.



-Earnings (Q4): $613.3 Mln. vs. $424.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.71 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q4): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.



