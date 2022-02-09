

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) released a profit for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $330 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $332 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.89 billion from $1.74 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $330 Mln. vs. $332 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

YUM! BRANDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de