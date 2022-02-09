Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer ISE have estimated the costs for both alkaline (AEL) and proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers and have found that AEL systems have bigger margins for cost reduction. According to their calculations, the costs of a large scale AEL electrolyzer with a capacity of 100MW should drop from €663/kW in 2020 to €444 in 2030.Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE have developed a bottom-up cost model for alkaline (AEL) and proton exchange membrane (PEM) water electrolyzers on behalf of the Clean Air Task Force (CATF), a U.S.-based ...

