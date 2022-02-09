- (PLX AI) - Republic Services to Acquire US Ecology, a Leading Environmental Solutions Company.
- • Republic Services to Acquire US Ecology for $48 per share in cash
- • Republic Services to Acquire US Ecology for total value of approximately $2.2 billion
- • Republic expects transaction to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings and free cash flow, with $40 million of cost synergies expected to be achieved within the first three years
