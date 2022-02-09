

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $65.13 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $56.80 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, National Retail Properties, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $135.13 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $187.26 million from $163.28 million last year.



National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $65.13 Mln. vs. $56.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $187.26 Mln vs. $163.28 Mln last year.



