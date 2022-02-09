JA Solar is expected to put another 3.5GW of cell capacity into operation by the end of June and Hong Kong-based IDG Energy Investment will venture into cell manufacturing by establishing a "foreign invested" project company.Module manufacturer JA Solar has reached respective cell and module production capacities of 1.5GW and 3.5 GW in Vietnam, the company said in an online shareholder meeting. JA Solar said another 3.5GW of cell capacity should be operational by the end of June. The company also has 1.5GW of cell capacity in Malaysia. Solar project developer GCL New Energy, which wants to pivot ...

