Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of SMART VALOR AG, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (53/22)

On request of SMART VALOR AG, company registration number CHE-306481585, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's Swedish depositary receipts ("SDR") to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 10, 2022. SDRs Short name: SMART SDB ------------------------------------------------------ Number of SDRs to be listed: 15,192,181 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0017133820 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 247852 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: CHE-306481585 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 7 0412 9954.