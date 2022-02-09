

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, extending the rally seen over the course of the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 238 points.



The markets may continue to benefit from the upward momentum that emerged during yesterday's session, which helped stocks more than offset the weakness seen on Monday.



Upbeat earnings news from some well-known companies may also contribute to continued strength in early trading on Wall Street.



Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) are seeing significant pre-market strength after the restaurant chain reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings.



Cannabis producer Canopy Growth (CGC) is also likely to move to the upside after reporting a narrow than expected fiscal third quarter loss on revenues that exceeded analyst estimates.



On the other hand, shares of CVS Health (CVS) may see initial weakness after the healthcare company reported fourth quarter results that beat expectations but seemed to disappoint investors by reiterating its 2022 guidance.



Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders continue to look ahead to the release of highly anticipated consumer price inflation data on Thursday.



The Labor Department report is expected to show consumer prices and core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy, both increased by 0.5 percent in January.



The annual rate of growth in consumer prices is expected to accelerate to 7.3 percent in January from 7.0 percent in December, while the annual growth in core prices is expected to accelerate to 5.9 percent from 5.5 percent.



The data may impact expectations regarding how aggressively the Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates in an effort to fight inflation.



Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday, more than offsetting the weakness seen on Monday. The major averages climbed firmly into positive territory after showing a lack of direction early in the session.



The major averages saw further upside going into the close, reaching new highs for the session. The Dow jumped 371.65 points or 1.1 percent to 35,462.78, the Nasdaq surged 178.79 points or 1.3 percent to 14,194.46 and the S&P 500 advanced 37.67 points or 0.8 percent to 4,521.54.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index spiked by 2.1 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has climbed by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are jumping by 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.38 to $88.98 a barrel after plunging $1.96 to $89.36 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,831.10, up $3.20 compared to the previous session's close of $1,827.90. On Tuesday, gold rose $6.10.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 115.44 yen compared to the 115.55 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1442 compared to yesterday's $1.1415.







