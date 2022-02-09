Stratview Research: Digital Twin Market is Expected to Grow at 42.3% During 2021-2027

Digital Twin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.3% during 2021-2027, reports Stratview Research.

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Digital Twin Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Digital Twin market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Advancements in technologies and increasing adoption of digital twin in various industries are the major factors driving the growth of the digital twin market.

Digital systems in various industries, as system digital twin is a combination of both, product and process.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Digital Twin Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 5 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Technology Type (IoT & IIoT, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality; Big Data Analytics, and 5G)

(IoT & IIoT, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality; Big Data Analytics, and 5G) Digital Twin Type (Product Digital Twin, Process Digital Twin, and System Digital Twin)

(Product Digital Twin, Process Digital Twin, and System Digital Twin) Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, and Others)

(Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, and Others) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World).

Digital Twin Market Insights

Market Trends by Digital Twin Type:

Based on the digital twin type, the market is segmented as product digital twin, process digital twin, and system digital twin. The system digital twin segment is expected to remain dominant during the next five years due to increasing demand for digital systems in various industries, as system digital twin is a combination of both, product and process, and either of the tasks can be performed by system type.

Market Trends by Industry type:

Based on the industry type, the digital twin market is segmented as aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, home & commercial, healthcare, energy & utilities, oil & gas, and others. The automotive & transportation segment leads the market owing to its usage for designing, production, simulation, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and after service. The automotive & transportation industry has adopted this technology for a long time which is also a major reason for the dominance of this segment.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest, whereas Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing digital twin market during the forecast period, owing to highly developed infrastructure in North America and the presence of a large number of digital twin providers in the region. The USA is not only a major country in North America but also in the world. China and India are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Digital Twin Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Ansys

General Electric

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

PTC

Robert Bosch

SAP

Siemens AG

SWIM AI Alubond U.S.A.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Digital Twin Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

