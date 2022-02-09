

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), said on Wednesday that it has entered into a deal with an undisclosed purchaser, to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher or PRV, it obtained in last November, for a single payment of $110 million.



The company expects that the net gain from the sale of the PRV, will be incremental to its previously announced 2022 earnings projections.



'We are pleased to announce the sale of the PRV and plan to direct the proceeds from this voucher sale towards additional investment in an already robust pipeline of investigational therapies for people with genetic diseases,' commented Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, CEO of BioMarin.



PVR is aimed at to encourage the development of new drug and biological products for the prevention and treatment of certain rare pediatric diseases.



The drug maker was awarded the voucher under a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) program, when it received approval for Voxzogo (Vosoritide) injection to treat pediatric patients with achondroplasia.



Previously, the FDA had awarded two PRVs to BioMarin when its Brineura (Cerliponase Alfa) and Vimizim (Elosulfase Alfa) were approved.







