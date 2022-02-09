Murchison Minerals Ltd.: Murchison Minerals Delineates Additional Ni-Cu-Co Mineralization at the Syrah Target on the 100%-Owned HPM Project in Quebec

*UTM Projected Coordinate System: NAD83 UTM Zone 19N. NiEq is based on USD metal prices of $9.297 Ni, $4.714 Cu and $25.648 Co.

Figure 3: Location map of the Syrah Target in relation to Barre de Fer and PYC with 2021 VTEM anomalies plotted (tau response)

President and CEO, Troy Boisjoli, comments:

"We are highly encouraged by the early results at HPM, which continue to demonstrate the potential for mining-camp scale nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization. This comes at a time when the need for battery-metals projects in premier mining jurisdictions like Quebec has never been higher. The 2022 exploration plan for HPM includes property-wide geophysics, prospecting, and diamond drilling - the drilling will focus on high-priority targets and will be optimized once the pending assay results from PYC are received in the coming weeks. With the team Murchison has established, the demonstrated exploration process, and the highly prospective targets at our HPM Project we are extremely positive about where Murchison is going in 2022."

Vice President of Exploration, John Shmyr, comments:

"The exploration team is excited to work up the Syrah Target as we feel it has strong potential. Geochemically and geophysically there are compelling similarities to Barre de Fer, and we are expecting to achieve similar exploration results. The prospectivity at Syrah, when paired with what has already been confirmed at Barre de Fer, points to a potentially significant metal endowment. This summer, we plan to unlock this potential with our upcoming exploration program."

Qualifying Statement

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures on the HPM Project have been reviewed by John Shmyr, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan and current holder of a special authorization with the Ordre des Geologise du Québec. Mr. Shmyr is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About the HPM Project

The HPM Project is located east of the Manicouagan structure, the site of a major 215 Ma impact event. The extensive reservoir at Manicouagan supports five hydro-power plants. The existing Quebec Cartier rail line, located eight kilometres west of the PYC project area, links Labrador City to Port Cartier and Sept Iles, two major iron ore port facilities.