Murchison Minerals Ltd.: Murchison Minerals Delineates Additional Ni-Cu-Co Mineralization at the Syrah Target on the 100%-Owned HPM Project in Quebec

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce assay results from prospecting at the Syrah Target, completed during the 2021 fall drill program on its 100%-owned HPM (Haut-Plateau de la Manicouagan) Project, located in Quebec.
Highlights
- Syrah is located just 350 metres from, and has a very similar geophysical signature to, the Barre de Fer prospect, where 43.15 metres of 2.40% Ni Equivalent* (1.74% Ni, 0.90% Cu, 0.09% Co) was intersected in the last drill-program campaign in 2008/09
- Today's results confirm Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralized outcrops and sub-crops over approximately a 375-metre strike length, within the footprint of an approximately 600-metre-long conductive geophysical anomaly at the Syrah Target
- Assays from outcrops returned grades as high as 0.83% Ni Equivalent* (0.58% Ni, 0.24% Cu, 0.05% Co) during the spring of 2021 (Sept 1st, 2021 Release), with newly discovered mineralization to the northeast extending the surface strike length by approximately 200 metres and assaying as high as 0.69% Ni Equivalent (0.42% Ni, 0.10% Cu, 0.08% Co)
- Syrah is considered a high-priority exploration Target, making it a high priority for drill testing during the summer 2022 program
- Remaining assays from the 2021 fall HPM exploration program are expected in the coming weeks
- The Syrah Target is only one of multiple Ni-Cu-Co prospects on the 100% owned HPM Project, which is well situated 8 km from a rail line and within 30 km of Hart-Jaune hydroelectric power generating facility
2021 Syrah Prospecting
Murchison's prospecting program at the Syrah Target consisted of a "beep mat" survey that traced a conductive anomaly on surface over a strike length of 375 metres. The program discovered Ni-bearing sulphide mineralization on surface, along the 375-metre strike length. The mineralization consisted of shallowly buried sub-crops that were exposed with a shovel and sampled by either backpack drill or grab sample. In total, four (4) samples were taken along strike at the target. Early snow fall prevented further prospecting work along the full 600-m strike length of the conductive geophysical anomaly at Syrah.
The observed mineralization consists of approximately 15% disseminated sulphide composed of fine-grained pyrrhotite, with chalcopyrite and pentlandite within a gabbro-norite. The mineralization correlates with a strongly-conductive geophysical anomaly observed in the 2021 airborne VTEM survey. The disseminated mineralization encountered, in the Company's opinion, is not fully responsible for the strong conductive response, and more extensive sulphide mineralization is inferred to be hosted at depth. The conductivity of the geophysical anomaly at the Syrah Target is similar to the Barre de Fer prospect - where massive Ni-bearing sulphide mineralization has been intersected at depth, over a strike length of 300 m, and remains open at depth and partially along strike.
Figure 1: Grab sample from Syrah Target hosting disseminated sulphide mineralization that assayed 0.58% NiEq (0.33% Ni, 0.24% Cu, 0.04% Co)
Based on the size and strength of the conductive anomaly at Syrah, the results from the prospecting program, and the similarity of the disseminated sulfide mineralization in parts of Barre de Fer, the Company is optimistic that high-grade nickel mineralization will be found at depth at the Syrah Target. Historically, the Syrah Target was tested with one drill hole in 2008 (HPM-08-14), the hole intersected significant intervals of disseminated sulphide but failed to test the recently identified conductive geophysical anomaly. Modelling of the electromagnetic (EM) anomaly from the recent 2021 geophysics (VTEM) demonstrates the 2008 hole was incorrectly oriented and drilled adjacent to the anomaly. The Company is planning to commence a combined prospecting/drill campaign during Q2 of 2022. One of the key objectives of the campaign will be testing the Syrah Target at depth for high-grade nickel, correlating with the sub-surface anomaly
Figure 2: Location map for 2021 Syrah Prospecting Samples overlain on the 2021 VTEM conductivity (tau response)
Table 1: Fall 2021 Syrah Sample Assays
Sample
Easting
Northing
Ni%
Cu%
Co%
NiEq %
Sample Type
49578
615346
5722987
0.36
0.12
0.06
0.58
32 cm Backpack Drill Core
49577
615368
5723064
0.22
0.19
0.04
0.42
33 cm Backpack Drill Core
49576
615470
5723167
0.42
0.10
0.08
0.69
16 cm Backpack Drill Core
49582
615355
5722920
0.33
0.24
0.04
0.57
Grab
*UTM Projected Coordinate System: NAD83 UTM Zone 19N. NiEq is based on USD metal prices of $9.297 Ni, $4.714 Cu and $25.648 Co.