INVO Bioscience, Inc.: INVO Bioscience Eyes +20 U.S. Cities To Expand Rollout Of Advanced Infertility Treatment 'INVO Centers'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Today, the global fertility market is a multi-billion industry, yet remains severely underserved, with estimates suggesting more than 90% of couples in need of infertility treatment going without care. INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO), a commercial-stage fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide with its INVOcell® medical device and the IVC procedure it enables, believes that its INVOcell and the IVC procedure are well suited to address existing industry capacity challenges and provide an affordable and effective fertility option for patients in need. Intravaginal culture (IVC) is the process where a woman's body acts as a natural incubator. The first and only FDA-cleared, CE -marked medical device for IVC, INVOcell® (pictured below) holds the eggs and sperm within the woman's body during fertilization and early embryo development. Through its in vivo approach, INVOcell offers patients a more natural and intimate experience with comparable results at a lower cost.