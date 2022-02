The past decade of uranium exploration has proven the importance of thoroughly exploring outside the area now covered by Athabasca Group sedimentary rocks. These areas of basement exposure, once covered by the Athabasca, have recently yielded Fission Uranium's discovery at Patterson Lake South ("PLS"), the Triple-R deposit which hosts in excess of 102 Mlbs of U3O8. The CAT property is situated only 40 km to the southeast of PLS (Figure 2).

The Cat dispositions measuring 57 km from west to east are shown in green in the lower right corner of the view. The uranium deposits in the Patterson Lake Corridor are shown at upper left. The dispositions of other exploration companies are also shown.

As previously reported, Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited ("WGM") of Toronto completed a review of more than 50 years of historical exploration in the south-western part of the Athabasca Basin, until recently an area largely overlooked by previous explorers focusing solely on the current position of the unconformity. This review shows that no systematic exploration has been carried out over the CAT property and that the existence of significant anomalies was largely ignored, presumably because they did not occur in areas adjacent to Athabasca sandstone. WGM identified the following key factors of importance in understanding the potential of the CAT exploration property:

the CAT property is situated within the favourable zone proximal to the Athabasca-basement unconformity which crosses the eastern portions of the CAT property, and in other areas the basement rocks are within a short distance of the unconformity as it existed before erosion;

graphitic metasedimentary rocks are the cause of SW-trending conductors tested in recent exploration drilling by Azincourt Energy only 4 km to the north of the CAT property;

airborne EM surveying that identified conductive anomalies a short distance north of the CAT property did not extend any significant distance over the CAT property;

historical reconnaissance-level airborne radiometric surveying identified radioactive anomalies in the western part of the CAT property. Exploration on the ground during 1970 identified bedrock with 13X to 20X background radioactivity in areas where lake sediments were subsequently shown to contain anomalous uranium, yet no record was found of systematic follow-up work;

historical prospecting on the more eastern portions of the CAT property during 1978 discovered uranium-bearing graphitic metasediments associated with an EM conductor detected during a 1969-70 airborne survey that covered portions of the CAT property. A 1x2 km outlier of Athabasca sandstone occurs in this area proving proximity to the uppermost surface of potential basement host rocks.

The results of WGM's review provide a foundation for the design of CAT's planned 2022 winter and summer uranium exploration programs which are subject to regulatory approval and consultations with the local community represented by Clearwater River Dene Nation ("CRDN") management.

CAT's proposed exploration program consists of two major facets: (1) an initial radon-in-water and lake-bottom sediment survey; and, (2) an airborne EM-magnetometer survey over two selected target areas having favourable geology as well as radiometric and geochemical anomalies.

The lake water survey will be subcontracted to RadonEx which has considerable experience in the Athabasca Basin having completed many previous surveys including those for Fission Uranium at PLS and Nexgen Energy. Approximately 100 lakes in the project area will be sampled through the ice during the late winter. Conventional water samples will be collected for radon analysis as well as a mineral sediment bottom sample to be analysed for indicator elements, including radiogenic lead isotopes.

During the late Spring, a heli-borne EM-mag survey totalling approximately 1,000 line-kilometres will be completed under contract to Triumph Airborne Surveys over two portions of the property, one in the western dispositions (870 line-km) and a second smaller survey (120 line-km) in the eastern part of the property (Figure 3). The purpose of these EM surveys is to trace the continuance of EM conductors previously detected on the margins of the CAT property.