Fabled Silver Gold Corp: Phase 1 Exploration Review on the Sant Maria Property, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces a summary of all previous results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico.
Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The past year of exploration diamond drilling, underground diamond drilling, definition diamond drilling and finally surface mapping and sampling has been not only aggressive, but has resulted in over 6,900 samples collected and analyzed."
- 50 surface diamond drill holes
- 36 exploration holes
- 14 definition holes for: 13,693meters
- 21 underground diamond drill holes: 2,091
- 71 diamond drill holes totaling: 15,784
- Surface drill hole samples taken: 5,944
- Underground drill hole samples taken:846
- Surface exploration samples taken: 120
- Total samples taken: 6,900
Listed below are a few highlight's of drill intercepts in the various drilling categories.
FABLED SILVER GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de