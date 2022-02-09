Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: NXGB) ("NXGB" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that it has established a partnership with Infusion Biosciences Hemp Solutions, Inc. a US subsidiary of Infusion Biosciences, Inc. of Canada ("Infusion"). to develop and sell health and wellness products with hemp extracts obtained via a unique patent pending formula and process. The partnership will allow NxGen Brands to produce and ship via multiple resale outlets, online platforms, and various innovative product lines, resulting in Bio-Natural Oil formulations.

The Company's alliance with Infusion Biosciences will provide Leafywell with breakthrough scientific technologies and years of research, allowing the Company to formulate novel supplements for the need states of modern lifestyle. Infusion's proprietary extraction process is a critical differentiator in obtaining solvent-free whole plant extracts that will deliver the benefits that nature offers. Whole plant water extracts that contain natural phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and other plant nutrients allow total and effective delivery. Proprietary combinations of hemp oil and water extracts with other plant extracts produce topical and oral products with unique functions to support lifestyle needs such as sleep, relaxation, and focused energy.

The Company already has products developed and will be online in the online sales outlet: Leafywell.com, starting this coming Friday, February 10, 2022. NXGB will retail some of the products developed but the Company's main goal is to create a subscription model that will enable recurring customers to benefit from membership perks, including special pricing, gifts, and access to new products before they are available to the general public. These perks or rewards are part of the sales model designed will be provided whereas a basic questionnaire and a custom formulation will be prepared and mailed. This strategic alliance also aims to interact with other companies and expand the possible licensing deal, focusing on combining its brands with medically licensed producers and shaping how future hemp and cannabis brands establish products in the United States.

NxGen Brands is ecstatic to join forces with a technology partner like Infusion. The Company's innovative approach provides viable health consumption alternatives," said Angel Burgos, CEO of NxGen Brands Inc. "We are exploring the preparation of All Natural products with phytocannabinoids and other phytonutrients from hemp and other beneficial plants. This alliance is a game-changer; we are here to provide the best supplements available on the market while ensuring "health and environment-conscious" products and ingredients as a base to minimize secondary aftereffects both for the customer and nature conscious."

This partnership with Infusion brings Leafywell further along its strategic path of expansion and growth in targeting specific demographics of the health and wellness. For more information, customers can sign up at www.nxgenbrands.com or www.leafywell.com to be among the first notified when the offering becomes available.

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc. owns a wholly owned subsidiary, NxGen Brands LLC dba: Leafywell. All information of the above information can be viewed by our visitors at our websites www.leafywell.com and www.nxgenbrands.com. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, merge, and or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, to stimulate growth, cash flow and increase broader distribution channels.

Our partners developed our newly added proprietary and licensed formulated processes and procedures at Infusion Biosciences (infusionbiosciences.com), NxGen Brands (nxgenbrands.com) or Leafywell (leafywell.com) will manage product updates and sales and for more information or to make bulk purchases, please contact sales@nxgenbrands.com.

For more information on "NXGB," the corporation, please visit the corporate website at: https://www.nxgenbrands.com. To be added to the Company investor email list, please email info@nxgenbrands.com and add the subject line.

About Infusion Biosciences Solutions, Inc.

Infusion Biosciences Solutions Inc. is focused on developing products with whole plant extracts from certified industrial hemp and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Infusion Biosciences Inc. (Infusion"). Infusion is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and commercializing proprietary technologies by creating innovative means to deliver the experience and benefits of cannabis and hemp. Scientists at Infusion discovered the presence of, and developed methods to recover (APP Technology), water soluble forms of lipids (oils), including cannabinoids and terpenes, which naturally exist in the cannabis plants and can be delivered at scale in an ingredient known as Infuz2O. Its APP Technology is being commercialized in Canada and other international markets via its licensee Sproutly Inc., which trades on the CSE.

For more information, visit www.infusionbiosciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital or our future financial performance. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, activity levels, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future developments. Activity levels, performance, or achievements are expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and likely will materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views concerning future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. We assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGB/disclosure.

