Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, proudly announce the presentation of the Passive Portal at the Myrtle Beach Police Department Detention Center.

On Thursday, January 13th Jonathan Silver & his team of David King & Rick Fluck presented the Passive Portal to the City of Myrtle Beach Police Department Assistant-Chief Marty Brown & Lt. Phillips. The Passive Portal will make the detention center safer by helping security personnel scan inmates for weapons and contraband using the new zero-radiation Passive Portal. "Photos were taken by the talented Kathy Strauss of ImageWerks Photography."

In addition to the Passive Portal, we introduced the Company's latest model of the EBT Unit (Elevated Body Temperature Camera) which was well received. The Passive Portal in-demand features include: Temperature Screening, Health Security, Contact Tracing and Mask-Monitoring.

Our Public Relations Campaign:

Following a strong 2021 performance, our Digital Media campaign is expected to reach over 1 million people in 2022, and has been successful in connecting with communities, law enforcement, educational institutions, inmate detention centers, travel industry professionals, and locally elected leaders.

"I am pleased to be able to announce the second successful installation of our Passive Portal at the Myrtle Beach Police Department Detention Center with more to follow. Our Passive Portal is the only Passive Non-Radiation Walk-Through Weapons Detector. Our New "EBT-Station" (Elevated Body Temperature) with the Mask- and Contact Tracing-Option is unique and unmatched," said Merrill Moses the Company's president.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc.' (PSSI)

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The 'Zero-Emission' Passive Portal gateway is our newest model in production and ready for the market.

