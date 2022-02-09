Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - S2 Minerals Inc. (CSE: STWO) announces the appointment of Harvey L. A. Yesno to the Board. Former Grand Chief, President, and CEO of Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), and long-standing Chief of Eabametoong First Nation, Mr. Yesno brings over 30 years of experience in resource development and First Nation governance.

Mr Yesno previously served as Director of Aboriginal Stakeholder & Community Relations for the Ontario Ring of Fire Secretariat, having represented NAN communities for more than a decade as Board Chair & Director of the Ontario First Nations Limited Partnership (OFNLP). An advocate for economic development, research and innovation, the former Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund president and CEO has served on numerous volunteer boards, committees, and panels. In recognition of his contribution to Canada, Mr Yesno was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

Patrick Sheridan, Chairman, commented, "I speak on behalf of the team in affirming that we share in Harvey's vision for advancing the tenets of self-determination of First Nations peoples. Guided by common values, S2 is wholly committed to maintaining an operating environment and fostering relationships of respect. It is both an honour and a privilege to welcome Harvey to the Board."

About S2 Minerals Inc.

S2 Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company and holds the Sandy Lake project in Ontario. The Sandy Lake project comprises approximately 167,000 acres of contiguous mineral claims in the Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt, located approximately 140 miles north of Red Lake, Ontario. S2 expects to add new Canadian-focused exploration stage projects to its portfolio.

