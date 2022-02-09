Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - ArcPacific Resources Corp. (TSXV: ACP) ("ACP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has formed a wholly owned subsidiary, ACP Carbon Corp. to explore business opportunities in the voluntary carbon offset credit market. Such opportunities exist within the Canadian landscape that are closely related to the natural resource sector. The Company sees the voluntary carbon offset credit market as a rapidly evolving space, which may avail opportunities for ACP to form complementary partnerships and develop business models to take part in the monetization of such credits.

Adrian Smith, CEO of ACP comments, "The Company is excited to explore new opportunities in the voluntary carbon credit offset market, a new emerging sector that has close ties to the natural resource industry. At first glance, the carbon credit system may seem quite complex, but it is now on a path to an internationally recognized incentive system. Through high quality standards, this system can decrease overall global greenhouse gas emissions, prevent further climate change and potentially generate revenue through various forms of carbon credit projects."

The Company continues to advance the LMSL Copper Gold Silver and the Blackdome Gold Silver Projects in British Columbia, and the Rickard Gold Project in Ontario, Canada. The Company will also provide additional updates in regard to the detailed technical targeting program being completed by GoldSpot on the LMSL project. The LMSL project is the most advanced project in the Company's portfolio and provides near-term exposure to significant upside and discovery potential.

The Company continues to assess new business opportunities in addition to the continued advancement of its projects. The Company is currently working closely with GoldSpot to unlock economic potential on the data rich LMSL project through a variety of machine learning applications and will provide more updates as they become available.

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is a QP as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the above-mentioned project. The QP is a member in good standing of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC) and is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed above.

ArcPacific Resources Corp.

ArcPacific Resources Corp. (TSXV: ACP) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper, gold and silver projects located in British Columbia and Ontario, Canada. The LMSL Project in the Nicola Mining Division in southern British Columbia is the most advance project in the Company's portfolio and is considered highly prospective for Copper, Gold and Silver. The Blackdome Project also located in southern British Columbia is a new gold discovery which was trenched for the first time in 2020. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through new discoveries and strategic development of its mineral properties and is actively exploring additional business opportunities. For further information, please visit http://www.arcpacific.ca .

