Marketing Worldwide Corp.: Marketing Worldwide Corporation Minosis Projections for 2022 and Corporate Update

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', announces the Minosis platform earning projections for 2022 and further updates.

Minosis V.4 Update:

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Minosis and the crypto trading platform www.minosis.io are pleased to announce the projected earnings for 2022. For the past 4 months the company has enlisted developers, web-designers, and marketing agents to deploy a fully functioning crypto mining platform; currently, Minosis is in BETA V.4 release and is almost ready for its global scale debut. "We've had a couple of set-backs and some SSL triggers that we needed to address to make the website safe and secure for all of our users," said Jason Schlenk, $MWWC CEO.

During the test phases multiple users signed up and limited access was provided to subscribers to initiate the Company's feedback protocol, which was a huge success. The user response helped eliminate latency and lagging issues during mining; which included other small glitches that would have gone undetected by the developers. Over the past 45 days there have been over 1,000 users added to the Minosis V.4 platform and the system appears to handling it extremely well. Jason Schlenk stated, "At one point we were getting attacked by bots at a rate of 110 hits per second, and the website maintained its integrity, these behind the curtain events that users don't see were a concern to us and that's why we addressed those issues up front before they became a problem."

The Minosis platform is currently being scrubbed for flaws by an outside audit company for security one last time, the process generally takes a few weeks to complete, but when the information becomes available the company will share the results with the $MWWC Community.

Minosis 2022 Projections:

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, is proud to provide key earnings projections from the Minosis mining platform. Over a 3 week period, the platform has produced .50 ETH and .32 BTC in fees, mining, hash rental and transaction costs within the limited Beta V.4 release. We expect these numbers to increase, but at the current earning rates Minosis analytics derived the following information: