SHL Mobilize wins Brandon Hall Gold Category Award for Best Advance in Career Management or Planning Technology

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL won the Brandon Hall Group technology award recognizing Mobilize in the gold category for Best Advance in Career Management or Planning Technology.

SHL Mobilize was a clear winner as a highly advanced and reliable tool helping companies with critical business decisions around identifying their hidden gems, fostering career mobility, and aiding overall development of their best talent.

"Mobilize was launched in June 2020 to transform talent mobility as we know it. Throughout the pandemic, we continued to evolve and develop the tool to enable companies to use people insights to make the right people decisions in order to enable career growth of their top talent. This award reaffirms the superiority of our Mobilize technology over any other in the market." said Brenden Mielke, Chief Product Officer at SHL.

No one can predict the future, but SHL's powerfully predictive insights ensure that companies and their teams are prepared for it. The ability to make quick and accurate talent mobility decisions is imperative to thrive in this new and unpredictable world.

Mobilize uses the power of context to align people to the roles and opportunities they will excel in. This not only helps empower businesses to make accurate talent mobility decisions but also helps in retaining and growing top talent and preparing them for success. Mobilize empowers companies to ensure that their people deliver the best possible results, are well aligned, and more engaged.

SHL continues to lead the globe with its superior people-science and technology. The Brandon Hall Award recognizes the critical role that Mobilize can play in helping companies improve business outcomes with accuracy, agility, and speed.

About SHL

SHL, the global leader in HR technology and psychometric science, transforms businesses by leveraging the power of people, science, and technology.

Our unrivalled workforce data and highly validated talent solutions provide organizations with the workforce and scale to optimally leverage their people's potential that maximize business outcomes.

We equip recruiters and leaders with people insights at an organization, team, and individual level, accelerating growth, decision making, talent mobility, and inspiring an inclusive culture. To build a future where businesses thrive because their people thrive.

With 45 years of talent expertise, we are the trusted technology partner to more than 10,000 companies worldwide, across more than 150 countries, including 50% of the Fortune Global 500 and 80% of the FTSE 100. For more information, visit shl.com

