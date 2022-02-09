DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Follicular Lymphoma Market to Witness Expansion at a 6.85% CAGR during the Study Period [2018-2030], States DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New explorative therapies such as parsaclisib (Incyte Corporation), zandelisib (ME-401) (MEI Pharma), Breyanzi (Bristol Myers), Betalutin (Nordic Nanovector), odronextamab (REGN1979) (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), and mosunetuzumab (Roche), are expected to enter the market during the forecasted period. It would be complicated for zandelisib and parsaclisib to distinguish themselves as four therapies targeting PI3K-delta are already approved. Bispecific T cell engager (BiTe) such as mosunetuzumab and ordonextamab are promising as they confer key advantage such as they target two or more antigens simultaneously to exert antitumor effects, their ability to be given off the shelf, and their adaptability in dosing. Besides, with the emergence of CD19 CART therapy, the management of relapsed lymphoid malignancies has transformed with potentially curative therapies on offer to patients who were previously deemed incurable by contemporary therapies. It is anticipated that the launch of these products will fuel the follicular lymphoma market and offer effective curative options to patients.

DelveInsight's " Follicular Lymphoma Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Follicular Lymphoma historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Follicular Lymphoma market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Follicular Lymphoma market report also proffers an analysis of the current Follicular Lymphoma treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Follicular Lymphoma Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Epizyme, Eisai, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Verastem Oncology, Gilead Sciences, TG Therapeutics, ADC Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, MorphoSys, AbbVie, Janssen Research & Development, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, MEI Pharma, BeiGene, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Hoffmann-La Roche, Takeda, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Follicular Lymphoma treatment outlook.

With the recent approval of Yescarta for indolent Follicular Lymphoma, CAR T cells appear promising for the indication. Kymriah (Novartis) and Breyanzi (BMS) are the key CART therapies that are currently in the pipeline for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) Follicular Lymphoma.

The newer bispecific antibodies (mosunetuzumab and odronextamab) appear to be promising assets, with less toxicity and just easier administration access for patients.

The Follicular Lymphoma market will increase due to changing standards of care, increasing incident cases, and the increasing opportunities in treatment options for Follicular Lymphoma will help boost the market in the forecast period. Nevertheless, Follicular Lymphoma market growth will be impeded by clinical heterogeneity of the disease, economic burden of treatment, and adverse effects impacted by the condition.

Current and future trials will continue to identify innovative treatment approaches that will boost the market size for FL in the upcoming years.

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Follicular Lymphoma Drugs Market Analysis

Follicular Lymphoma is generally an indolent B-cell lymphoproliferative disorder of transformed follicular center B -cells. It is characterized by diffuse lymphadenopathy, bone marrow involvement, and splenomegaly.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Follicular Lymphoma incident cases in the 7MM were 35,737 cases in 2020, out of which the highest cases were observed for the United States.

The Follicular Lymphoma Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Follicular Lymphoma Incident cases

Grade-specific cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Age-specific cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Stage-specific cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Get a complete epidemiological segmentation breakdown @ Follicular Lymphoma Epidemiological Analysis

Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market

Follicular Lymphoma management depends on the disease stage. Options available for the Follicular Lymphoma treatment include radiation (RT), immunochemotherapy (rituximab plus chemotherapy), Bendamustine with immunotherapy, CHOP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone) plus obinutuzumab or rituximab,CVP (cyclophosphamide, vincristine, prednisone) plus obinutuzumab or rituximab, immunochemotherapy plus radiation therapy, single-agent rituximab, and observation until progression.

Tazemetostat is the first approved oral Enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2) inhibitor for relapsed/refractory Follicular Lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy or for Enhancer of zeste homolog 2 wild type or unknown with relapsed/refractory disease in patients who do not have satisfactory alternative options.

In May 2019, a combination of lenalidomide (Revlimid) and rituximab (Rituxan; R2) a treatment option approved for adult patients with grade 1-3A previously treated Follicular Lymphoma. It is a new type of targeted cancer therapy for people with previously treated Follicular Lymphoma. Nevertheless, with the approaching patent expiry, the generic version of lenalidomide will soon hit the market.

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy has also emerged as an exciting alternative treatment for the patient population. Recently, Gilead subsidiary Kite's Yescarta has been granted accelerated approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for indolent Follicular Lymphoma, becoming the first CAR-T cell therapy approved in this indication.

In September 2017, the US FDA granted accelerated approval to copanlisib (ALIQOPA, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.) to treat adult patients with relapsed Follicular Lymphoma. They have received at least two prior systemic therapies.

Furthermore, in September 2018, duvelisib, a PI3k delta inhibitor, received accelerated approval for adult patients with relapsed or refractory Follicular Lymphoma after at least two prior systemic therapies. Nevertheless, the prescribing information contains boxed warnings for fatal and/or severe infections. A recent addition to the armamentarium in the PI3 kinase family is umbralisib that has also been FDA approved for Follicular Lymphoma patients who have received at least three prior lines of therapy.

The armamentarium of Follicular Lymphoma treatment options is continually expanding, with numerous novel therapies attempting to exploit specific biological vulnerabilities. Enrollment in clinical trials evaluating emerging therapies remains a high priority for patients with relapsed/refractory Follicular Lymphoma requiring treatment, especially those who are refractory to both rituximab and alkylating agents (double refractory).

Follicular Lymphoma Market Dynamics

The Follicular Lymphoma market will expand because of the strengthening pipeline. Many pharmaceutical companies are continuously researching and innovating the treatment regimens as monotherapy and combinations for eradicating the current unmet needs in Follicular Lymphoma. The armamentarium of Follicular Lymphoma therapies has expanded, the optimal approach to selecting and sequencing treatments for an individual patient continues to be elucidated. Moreover, validated prognostic methods identifying patients at the time of diagnosis who are at risk of shortened survival could inform therapy selection and clinical trial enrollment, improve stratification and data interpretation and enhance patient counseling.

However, the growth of the Follicular Lymphoma market shall be hindered by the currently used biomarkers, which are not perfectly promising; the standard of care in the first and second-line of therapy, many patients relapse and eventually become refractory to rituximab. Moreover, evolving genetic profile and microenvironment of Follicular Lymphoma tumors contribute to disease progression, maintenance, and development. There is a considerable economic burden, especially in the first year following diagnosis, fewer cost-effectiveness studies, and imperfections reimbursements pose a threat in improving Follicular Lymphoma.

Scope of the Follicular Lymphoma Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan .

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and . Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Follicular Lymphoma Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Follicular Lymphoma Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Follicular Lymphoma: Epizyme, Eisai, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Verastem Oncology, Gilead Sciences, TG Therapeutics, ADC Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, MorphoSys, AbbVie, Janssen Research & Development, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, MEI Pharma, BeiGene, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Hoffmann-La Roche, Takeda, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Follicular Lymphoma Therapeutics Market

Table of Contents

1 Follicular Lymphoma Key Insights 2 Follicular Lymphoma Report Introduction 3 Follicular Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Follicular Lymphoma 5 Follicular Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview 6 Follicular Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Follicular Lymphoma 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Organizations contributing towards the fight against Follicular Lymphoma 9 Follicular Lymphoma Case Reports 10 Follicular Lymphoma Patient Journey 11 Follicular Lymphoma Marketed Therapies 11.1 Tazverik (Tazemetostat Hydrobromide): Epizyme|Eisai 11.2 Aliqopa (Copanlisib): Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals 11.3 Copiktra (Duvelisib): Verastem Oncology 11.4 Zydelig (Idelalisib): Gilead Sciences 11.5 Yescarta (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel): Gilead Sciences 11.6 Ukoniq (Umbralisib): TG Therapeutics 11.7 Revlimid (Lenalidomide): Bristol-Myers-Squibb 11.8 Gazyva (Obinutuzumab): Roche 12 Follicular Lymphoma Emerging Therapies 12.1 Parsaclisib (IBI-376): Incyte Corporation 12.2 Breyanzi (JCAR017): Bristol Myers Squibb 12.3 Zynlonta (Loncastuximab Tesirine): ADC Therapeutics 12.4 Monjuvi (Tafasitamab): Incyte Corporation/MorphoSys 12.5 Imbruvica (Ibrutinib): AbbVie/Janssen Research & Development 12.6 Mosunetuzumab: Roche 12.7 Odronextamab (REGN1979): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 12.8 Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel): Novartis 12.9 Zandelisib (ME-401): MEI Pharma 12.10 Brukinsa (Zanubrutinib): BeiGene 13 Other Assets in Development 13.1 Abexinostat (XP-101): Xynomic Pharmaceuticals 13.2 Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol Myers Squibb 13.3 Ublituximab (TG-1101): TG Therapeutics 13.4 Tecentriq (Atezolizumab): Hoffmann-La Roche 13.5 Ninlaro (Ixazomib): Takeda 14 Follicular Lymphoma 7MM Market Analysis 14.1 The United States Follicular Lymphoma Market Size 14.2 EU-5 Follicular Lymphoma Market Size 14.2.1 Germany Market Size 14.2.2 France Market Size 14.2.3 Italy Market Size 14.2.4 Spain Market Size 14.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 14.2.3 Japan Follicular Lymphoma Market Size 15 Follicular Lymphoma Market Drivers 16 Follicular Lymphoma Market Barriers 17 Follicular Lymphoma SWOT Analysis 18 Follicular Lymphoma Unmet Needs 19 Follicular Lymphoma KOL Views 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Follicular Lymphoma Diagnostics Market Report

