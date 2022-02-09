- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk Executive vice president Doug Langa bought 1,931.7 ADRs on Feb. 4.
- • Also sold 22.3 ADRs and bought 510.4 ADRs in separate transactions the same day
|Novo Nordisk Executive VP for North America Buys ADRs
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 4 February 2022
