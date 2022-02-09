BloombergNEF's Jenny Chase has surveyed the state of affairs in world solar for clean energy journal Joule and said the technology's historic ability to surmount obstacles - and persistently confound analysts' predictions - should offer a reason for hope.Global solar generation capacity could hit around 3.4TW this decade, according to BloombergNEF's head of solar analysis Jenny Chase. Chase published the prediction in an article surveying the current state of solar, and its future prospects, for sustainable energy journal Joule which was also published on the ScienceDirect website. The article, ...

