Mittwoch, 09.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1JYNM ISIN: US4571871023 Ticker-Symbol: CNP 
Tradegate
09.02.22
13:51 Uhr
75,70 Euro
+0,10
+0,13 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2022 | 16:41
Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Present at CAGNY 2022 Conference

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced that Jim Zallie (https://www.ingredion.com/na/en-us/company/meet-ingredion/executive-leadership-team/zallie.html), president and chief executive officer, and James Gray (https://www.ingredion.com/na/en-us/company/meet-ingredion/executive-leadership-team/gray.html), executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY (https://consumeranalystgroupny.com/cagny-2022-conference/)) virtual conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. CT. Interested participants may listen to the webcast and access the presentation slides on the Company's website under "Events and Presentations (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations)." A replay of the presentation and accompanying slides will be available on the Company's website in the "Events and Presentations (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations)" section shortly after the webcast.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2021 annual net sales of nearly $7 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs?innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/)for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Jason Payant, 708-551-2584
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
