Fact.MR: Centrifugal Mining Pumps to be the Highest Revenue Generator in the Global Mining Pumps Market

- Australia Mining Pumps Market to Surpass a Market Value of USD 324 Million by 2022

- The latest research report by Fact.MR provides detailed information on key factors affecting growth in the mining pumps market. It presents valuable insights on factors facilitating product development in the mining pumps market. To study, the market has been segmented in terms of by product type, by capacity, by application and region

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mining pumps market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032 and market valuation of 2,375 million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3,780 Million by the forecast period 2032.

Prominent miners across the globe are eyeing these commodities in a bid to attain substantial benefits from markets, owing to their long-term prospects and their rising prominence apropos of the technology of the future.

Cost-effectiveness and easy installation are two of the key attributes which enhance the appeal of centrifugal mining pumps. Easy installation, coupled with superior performance attributes, are the key factors scaling up the popularity of centrifugal mining pumps.

However, high maintenance and controlling issues in case of low flow rates are a few of the prominent factors that might pose challenges apropos of adoption.

Leading mining industries and companies in China are constantly making notable efforts to utilize the technical advantages of these technologies for boosting their mining outputs and grasping maximum profit margins.

Apart from the conventional commodities, new investments are gaining prominence regarding the extraction of 'new-age minerals', such as cobalt, copper, nickel, lithium, and many more.

For example, rising demand for Li-ion batteries is driving up lithium demand. Similarly, cobalt is gaining popularity as a result of its importance in the case of electric vehicles.

Due to their long-term potential and rising relevance as components of future technologies, prominent miners around the world are pursuing these commodities in the hope of gaining significant benefits. Leading mining companies are striving to profit from this emerging trend, which has a bright future.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 2,250 Million Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 2,375 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 3,780 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 4.8%

Key takeaways:

The Asia- Pacific mining pumps market which consists of East Asian and South Asian countries generated a market valuation of around 60% of the market share. Also, it is projected to grow at a market size of 5.5% during the forecast period.

mining pumps market which consists of East Asian and South Asian countries generated a market valuation of around 60% of the market share. Also, it is projected to grow at a market size of 5.5% during the forecast period. China is the world's leading mining country with an annual production valuation of USD 185 billion every year.

is the world's leading mining country with an annual production valuation of every year. By product type, centrifugal pumps of mining pumps market contributed around 44% of the market share in the overall market valuation in 2021.

Growth Drivers:

The popularity of centrifugal mining pumps is growing due to their ease of installation and better performance characteristics.

Rise in investments for extraction of 'new-age minerals' is expected to propel the mining pumps market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the mining pumps market focuses on offering various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships

The global mining pumps market is highly fragmented and competitive due to many domestic and regional players.

New product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Xylem

Flowserve Corporation

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Weir Group

Sulzer Ltd.

GRUNDFOS

Pentair Ltd.

More valuable insights on the Mining Pumps Market:

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global mining pumps market analysing the forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the Mining Pumps market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

Centrifugal Pumps



Single Stage





Multi-Stage





Axial and Mixed





Submersible





Sealless and Circular



Reciprocating Pumps



Piston





Plunger





Diaphragm



Rotary Pumps



Gear





Vane





Screw





Lobe





Progressive Cavity Pumps





Piston





Peristaltic

By Capacity:

Small (Up to 500 gpm)



Medium (500-1,000 gpm)



High (More than 1,000 gpm)

By Application:

Drainage



Gravel/Dredge



Slurry



Jetting



Water/Wastewater

By Region:

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Key Questions covered in the Mining Pumps Market Report

What is the global Mining Pumps Market scenario?

How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecasted period?

What was the last 5- year CAGR for the demand in the Mining Pumps Market?

Who are the prominent players in the global Mining Pumps Market?

Which is the most leading region in the Mining Pumps Market?

