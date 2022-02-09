Anzeige
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Sampo (20/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Sampo Plc (Sampo)
published on February 9, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Sampo has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for May 18, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of EUR
2.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 2.10 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is May 19, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal,
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross
return forwards in Sampo (SAMAS3). 

For further information pease see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1041681
