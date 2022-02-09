Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Heute bei 5,05 - aber schon bald bei 31,80?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938282 ISIN: FR0004050250 Ticker-Symbol: NE9 
Frankfurt
09.02.22
08:05 Uhr
34,500 Euro
-0,900
-2,54 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEURONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEURONES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,00035,90018:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2022 | 17:53
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEURONES: Neurones: Growth up 10.6% in 2021

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2021 annual revenues Nanterre, 9 February 2022 (after trading)

Growth up 10.6% in 2021

(unaudited, in € millions)20202021growth of which organic
Revenues524.5579.9+ 10.6%+ 10.1%

Achievements

The latest forecasts for the year were exceeded, both in terms of activity and operating profit.

The increase in revenues is as follows:

  • double-digit organic growth (+10.1%) which comes after a year of organic growth in 2020;
  • over the last three months of the year, revenues increased by 7.9%, in line with the previous quarter (+7.2%).

In 2021, growth was driven by the Applications and Consulting business lines, and in particular by Digital and UX/UI. Regarding Infrastructure services, cybersecurity and migration to various cloud architectures are still buoyant.

At €61.6 million*, operating profit rose sharply by 18.7%. At a rate of 10.6% of revenues, it is a record.

Net cash and cash equivalents ** amounted to €264.6 million * at the end of the year.

The full final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 after the closing of the stock exchange.

Outlook

As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues.

* being audited. ** excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.

About NEURONES

With close to 6,000 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

Attachment

  • neurones-2021-annual-revenues (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9f69018d-3a14-4947-a1e9-4c5579a8526c)

NEURONES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.