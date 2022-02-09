NACON WILL PUBLISH ZORRO THE CHRONICLES, THE GAME

NACON WILL PUBLISH ZORROTHE CHRONICLES, THE GAMEAND REVEALS A NEW TRAILER

Lesquin, France -Wednesday February 9th2022:NACON, PVPGAMES and BKOMstudios, in collaboration with Zorro Productions Inc. and the Canada Media Fund, are pleased to unveil the new trailer of Zorro The Chronicles, the game an action-packed adventure for the entire family, combining thrilling combat, exciting exploration, and immersive experience. The game will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo SwitchTM in June 2022.



In Zorro The Chronicles, the game, you can be the legendary Zorro or his fearless sister Ines. This fun and action-packed video game is targeted at all public, as is its hero character Zorro, beloved for nearly a century by young and old alike around the world.

Explore the game's world with eye-catching visuals as breathtaking as in Zorro The Chronicles animated series. Enjoy fun and rewarding swashbuckling combat featuring hilarious yet spectacular finishing moves. Disarm your enemies with a whip, a sword, dazzling moves, and humour! Deflect their attacks with acrobatic moves and lightning-quick reflexes. Leave your mark on them with a 'Z' from the tip of your sword!

Zorro The Chronicles, thegame is adapted from Cyber Group Studios' hit animated series of the same name, produced in collaboration with John Gertz's Zorro Production Inc for France Télévisions (France) and RAI (Italy). The blockbuster show has been sold in over 100 countries to major broadcasters such as Turner (France), RTVE (Spain), RTS (Switzerland), Télé-Québec (Canada), Globosat (Brazil), TV5 Worldwide and many others. The animated program has been nominated at the 13th edition of the TV France International Export Awards and as "Best Kids TV series" Pulcinella Awards at Cartoons on the Bay (Italy).

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 14 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com/

About PVP MEDIA:

PVP Media's core business is the production of documentary films, animation, games and fiction, complemented by our expertise in digital media and information technology.

Well established in the world of cinema, television and new media for the past thirty years. Since its creation, the company has evolved, adapted and diversified successfully to meet the needs of a constantly evolving market. Today, Groupe PVP has a firm foothold in Canada and internationally, thanks to the talents of a team that extends to more than sixty teammates sharing the same strong work ethics and quest for quality. Over the years, the production company has garnered an array of awards and accolades

About BKOM Studios

BKOM Studios is a video game studio offering a full range of digital services. We are dedicated to helping brands develop their presence across multiple points of interaction and platforms, including products, points of sale, websites, apps, social media, marketing campaigns, connected toys, AR/VR Experiences, video trailers, and mobile / PC /consoles games.

More than 100 talented people work in our studios located in Quebec City and Montréal, Canada, and in Los Angeles, USA.

We also create our own original games and intellectual properties (IP), exploring the digital space further, creating new universes, and experimenting with cutting-edge technologies.

