Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio (IVPB)

The Company announces that, on 9 February 2022 it repurchased 75,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio Shares of 1p each at 163.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 6,437,218.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 6,437,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 4,254,226.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

9 February 2022