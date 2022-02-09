

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse Group (DBOEY.PK) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of 281.2 million euros or 1.64 euro per share, up from 228.9 million or 1.31 euro per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter rose 16% to 1.178 billion euros from 1.019 billion euros last year.



For 2021, revenues grew 18 percent to 4.446 billion euros from 3.756 billion euros last year. Net profit increased to 1.209 billion euros or 6.98 euro per share from 1.079 billion euros or 6.07 euro per share last year.



The Board of Deutsche Börse is proposing a dividend of 3.20 euro for financial year 2021. This represents an increase of 7 percent and a distribution ratio of 49 percent.







