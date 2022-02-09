

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Wednesday, gaining for a fourth straight session, as the dollar drifted down ahead of U.S. inflation data, due on Thursday.



The dollar index, which dropped to 95.38 earlier in the day, recovered to 95.50 subsequently, but still remained in negative territory, netting a loss of about 0.15%.



Economists expect inflation may have accelerated to a four-year high of 7.3% in January. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CNN that inflation could get worse before going to get better. However, she added that the Fed is unlikely to be overly aggressive on rate increases.



Investors also await the release of the Fed minutes from its most recent meeting for additional clues on the pace of Fed's policy tightening.



Gold futures for April ended up by $8.70 or about 0.5% at $1,836.60 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended higher by $0.141 at $23.341 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.6025 per pound, gaining $0.1415.







