- (PLX AI) - Siemens has reached an agreement to sell the mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics GmbH to the Körber Group.
- • With this transaction, approved by the Managing and Supervisory Boards of Siemens AG, Siemens is further implementing the rigorous sharpening of its portfolio as a focused technology company
- • The purchase price totals €1.15 billion (enterprise value). Closing is expected in the course of the current calendar year, subject to regulatory approvals
