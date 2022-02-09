Gladstone Commercial Corporation: Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("we" or "Gladstone Commercial") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. We are providing the following business update regarding our portfolio performance during a time of market volatility related to, among other factors, the global COVID-19 pandemic.

99% of January 2022 cash base rents have been paid and collected.

Portfolio occupancy is at 97.2%, as of January 31, 2022.

We remain within a small subset of U.S. equity REITs that have maintained their dividend rate and payment of distributions in tandem with this high level of rental collections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2022, we extended the lease with tenant Truck and Wheel Automotive USA by five years for the entirety of the 127,444 square foot industrial facility located in Vance, Alabama. The lease now runs until December 31, 2032. Truck and Wheel's operation supports the nearby Mercedes Benz plant and is a critical supplier to the auto manufacturer.

On January 13, 2022, we announced that our board of directors appointed Arthur S. ("Buzz") Cooper as Co-President of Gladstone Commercial, effective January 11, 2022. In addition, Bob Cutlip, Gladstone Commercial's then current President, notified the company that, in connection with his retirement, he will be resigning as President of the company on or about June 30, 2022.

Since January 1, 2022, and through January 31, 2022, we have issued 57,326 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $1.4 million.

We continue to have ample liquidity and a strong capital structure. As of January 31, 2022, our current available liquidity is approximately $23.6 million via our revolving credit facility and cash on hand.

We have experienced successful rent collection during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, we may receive additional rent relief requests as the pandemic continues to adversely affect business operations. However, we are unable to quantify the outcomes of potential future negotiation of relief packages, the success of any tenant's financial prospects or the amount of relief requests that we will ultimately receive or grant.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 127 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 15.7 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

