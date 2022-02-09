- (PLX AI) - Ceridian Q4 revenue USD 282.1 million.
- • Q4 cloud revenue USD 241.4 million
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 38.7 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|22:28
|Ceridian Q4 Adj. EBITDA $38.7 Million
|(PLX AI) - Ceridian Q4 revenue USD 282.1 million.• Q4 cloud revenue USD 241.4 million• Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 38.7 million
► Artikel lesen
|22:22
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.: Ceridian Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
|22:22
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.: Leagh Turner Promoted to Co-CEO and Appointed to Board of Directors of Ceridian
|01.02.
|PRO Unlimited Forms Strategic Partnership with Ceridian to Further Enhance its Worker Experience Solution with On-Demand Pay
| New alliance extends the value of its technology ecosystem with addition of Dayforce Wallet for the Global 2000 and beyond making PRO the only company in the industry to offer this benefit for the...
► Artikel lesen
|24.01.
|This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Ceridian HCM Holding's Chart
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC
|69,00
|+2,22 %