

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Seagen Inc. (SGEN) on Wednesday announced outlook for fiscal 2022. The company expects total revenues between $1.66 billion and $1.75 billion for the year ahead. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post revenues of $2.16 billion for fiscal 2022.



Net product sales is expected between $1.48 billion and $1.55 billion for the year ahead.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEAGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de