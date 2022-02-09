

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CoreCivic Inc (CXW):



Earnings: $28.04 million in Q4 vs. -$26.80 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.23 in Q4 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CoreCivic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $32.64 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $472.13 million in Q4 vs. $473.48 million in the same period last year.



