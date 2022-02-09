

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):



Earnings: $1.80 billion in Q4 vs. $0.06 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $4.69 in Q4 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $155.64 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.51 per share Revenue: $3.84 billion in Q4 vs. $1.25 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EQT CORPORATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de