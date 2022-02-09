

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $388.60 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $841.71 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Annaly Capital Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $413.16 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $388.60 Mln. vs. $841.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.27



