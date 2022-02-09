

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $518.97 million, or $7.64 per share. This compares with $392.94 million, or $5.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $3.29 billion from $2.83 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $518.97 Mln. vs. $392.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.64 vs. $5.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.05 -Revenue (Q4): $3.29 Bln vs. $2.83 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OREILLY AUTOMOTIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de