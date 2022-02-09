

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $122.1 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $74.5 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $228.2 million or $1.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $1.25 billion from $1.12 billion last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $122.1 Mln. vs. $74.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q4): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.08 - $2.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.32 - $1.34 Bln



