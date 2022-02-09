

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC):



Earnings: $36.75 million in Q4 vs. $0.01 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.15 in Q4 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $138.02 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.54 per share Revenue: $4.04 billion in Q4 vs. $3.12 billion in the same period last year.



