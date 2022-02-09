

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $401 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $412 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $2.32 billion from $2.27 billion last year.



Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.53 to $1.59



