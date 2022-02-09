

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $86.5 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $112.3 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $1.44 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $86.5 Mln. vs. $112.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MDU RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de