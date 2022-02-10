

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ITT Corporation (ITT):



Earnings: $103.0 million in Q4 vs. -$13.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.20 in Q4 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ITT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $61.4 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.05 per share Revenue: $685.4 million in Q4 vs. $708.6 million in the same period last year.



