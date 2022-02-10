- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse FY pretax profit CHF -522 million.
- • FY CET1 capital ratio 14.4%
- • FY revenue CHF 22,696 million vs. estimate CHF 23,000 million
- • FY net income CHF -1,572 million
- • Credit Suisse 2021 adj. pretax profit CHF 6,599 million
- • Credit Suisse says seen a reversion to lower, pre-pandemic levels of business activity
- • Credit Suisse results for 2022 are expected to be adversely affected by restructuring costs and higher compensation costs
- • Credit Suisse to propose CHF 0.10 dividend
- • The pre-tax loss of CHF 1.6 billion compared to pre-tax loss of CHF 88 million in 4Q20, included a goodwill impairment of CHF 1.6 billion relating to DLJ and major litigation provisions of CHF 436 million, partly offset by real estate gains of CHF 224 million
