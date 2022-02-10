- (PLX AI) - Multiconsult Q4 revenue NOK 1,068.3 million vs. estimate NOK 1,061 million.
|13,950
|14,450
|07:44
|07:22
|Multiconsult ASA: Multiconsult - Solid fourth quarter and full year result
|07:22
|Multiconsult - Solid fourth quarter and full year result
|STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) fourth quarter EBIT came in at NOK 89.8 million, which gives an EBIT for the full year of NOK 348.9 million. The EBIT...
|07:10
|Multiconsult Q4 EBIT NOK 89.8 Million vs. Estimate NOK 72 Million
|03.02.
|MULTICONSULT ASA: Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter and full year 2021 results
|19.01.
|Multiconsult ASA: Multiconsult acquires Smidt & Ingebrigtsen AS
|MULTICONSULT ASA
|13,900
|+1,83 %