- (PLX AI) - Unibail FY rental income EUR 1,724 million.
- • FY net result EUR 1,005 million
- • FY adjusted EPS EUR 6.91
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:52
|Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield FY Recurring Net Result Down
|07:17
|Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS FY-2021 EARNINGS
|Paris, Amsterdam, February 10, 2022
Press release
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS FY-2021 EARNINGS
Adjusted Recurring EPS of €6.91 - above guidance on better rent collection...
|07:17
|Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield agrees to the sale of a 45% stake in Westfield Carré Sénart and creation of a joint venture with Societe Generale Assurances and BNP Paribas Cardif
|Paris, Amsterdam, February 10, 2022
Press release
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield agrees to the sale of a 45% stake in Westfield Carré Sénart and creation of a joint venture...
|07:13
|WEA FINANCE LLC: URW 2021 Full-Year Results
|07:12
|WEA FINANCE LLC AND WESTFIELD UK & EUROPE FINANCE PLC: URW 2021 Full-Year Results
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|66,77
|-0,42 %
|UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE CDIS
|3,048
|+5,10 %