- (PLX AI) - GN Store Nord FY EPS DKK 13.9 vs. estimate DKK 14.09
- • FY revenue DKK 15,775 million vs. estimate DKK 15,800 million
- • FY EBITA DKK 2,664 million vs. estimate DKK 2,566 million
- • GN Hearing expects to grow faster than the projected market growth of 4-6% volume growth in 2022
- • Hearing sees organic growth 5-10%, with EBITA margin 14%
- • GN Audio expects to grow significantly faster than the market in 2022
- • Audio sees organic growth higher than 5%, with EBITA margin 20%
GN STORE NORD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de