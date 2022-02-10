- (PLX AI) - Q4 EBIT USD 1,260 million vs. estimate USD 1,241 million
- • Q4 net income USD 364 million vs. estimate USD 306 million
- • Q4 revenue USD 1,849 million
- • Stepping up exploration activity with 13 wells planned in 2022
- • Outlook 2022: Production of 210-220 mboepd
- • Capex of around USD 1.6 billion
- • Exploration spend of around USD 400 million
- • Production cost of around USD 10 per boe
- • Dividends of USD 1.9 per share for the full year
