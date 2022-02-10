- (PLX AI) - Siemens Q1 orders EUR 24,200 million, up 52.% y/y.
- • Q1 revenue EUR 16,500 million vs. estimate EUR 15,950 million
- • Net income rose 20% to EUR 1.8 billion resulting in basic earnings per share (EPS) of EUR 2.05
- • Outlook for the year unchanged
- • Siemens expects mid-single-digit comparable revenue growth for the group
- • Digital Industries expects for fiscal 2022 to achieve comparable revenue growth of 5% to 8% and a profit margin of 19% to 21%
- • Smart Infrastructure expects for fiscal 2022 comparable revenue growth of 5% to 8%. The profit margin is expected to be 12% to 13%
- • Mobility expects for fiscal 2022 comparable revenue growth of 5% to 8%. The profit margin is expected to be 10.0% to 10.5%
- • Says rigorous execution of our portfolio optimization strategy will contribute similarly as in fiscal 2021, when we generated EUR 1.5 billion in net income
